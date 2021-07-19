Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Akachukwu Nwankpo has restated his commitment towards the security of welfare of the Anambra people if elected into office.

Speaking at his country home in Okija while playing host to the state executives of the party at the weekend, Nwankpo assured of his preparedness to position the party for the coming election and called on the party’s executives, both indigenes and non-indigenes in the state to rally support for his candidacy.

Noting that the Anambra electorate can’t afford to sit on the fence this time, he urged them to get their voter cards ready and come out to make his mantra of ‘Anambra families first’ mission a possibility.

He said: “Nobody can afford to be indifferent in the election because the stakes are very high. I promise to deliver on my promises to Ndi Anambra.

“An ADC government will ensure that all Anambra families benefit from their government. Our great party ADC will have a new deal with Ndi Anambra. It is time to give the voice back to the people.

Nwankpo equally promised to do everything necessary to lift the state from its current state to where it should be, given its potentials in both human and natural resources.

He recalled that he had served at various capacities in the country and spoke about the need to make the party ideals of togetherness and truth a mantra on the lips of every Anambra person.

