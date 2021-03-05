From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Some traders in Onitsha plastic market in Anambra State are counting their losses following an early morning inferno which broke out at about 1:50am on Friday in a plaza in the market.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Haruna Mohammed, in a statement, said that no life was lost and that investigation has commenced to unravel the circumstances that led to the fire outbreak.

The statement read: “On 5/3/2021 at about 1:50am, there was a fire outbreak at a plaza located at plastic market by Amobi Street, Onitsha in Anambra State.

“Police operatives led by DPO CPS Onitsha SP Ifeanyi Iburu quickly mobilised to the scene and cordoned off the area to prevent looting and further catastrophe.

“Fire Service was equally contacted and they responded promptly. The fire was extinguished with the help of firefighters and other sympathizers in the area. No loss of life and no injury have been reported. Investigation is ongoing to ascertain extent of damage and circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Meanwhile,the Commissioner of Police CP Monday Bala Kuryas, appeal to the public to always apply safety precautions especially by switching off all electrical appliances in their homes, shops and workplaces when not in use in order to avert similar ugly incidents which could also lead to loss of lives and injuries especially during this harmattan period.”