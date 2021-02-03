From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra Government is to build an ultramodern international market in Isiagu community, Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

The project would be executed in partnership with Anambra JC Michaels Nigeria Limited under a public private partnership arrangement and would occupy a land space of about 20.8 hectares and accommodate 10,000 shops.

It is estimated to cost about N47 billion on completion.

Governor Willie Obiano, who visited the project site, said the market would improve the state’s commercial profile.

Obiano, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Solo Chukwulobelu, and his Chief of Staff, Primus Odili, said the market would have modern facilities like internet connectivity, access roads, hospitals, schools, banks, flyovers and basement.

Chairman of the company, Jude Amuzie, disclosed the market structure would be completed in phases, explaining that 17 buildings with 120 lockup shops would be ready for use by April.

Anayo Nwosu, who spoke on behalf of the management of Keystone Bank Plc, financier of the project, described the ultramodern market as the gateway to other projects that would boost the economy of the state.

Traditional ruler of Isiagu, Augustine Nwankwo, expressed joy over the project and assured of his community’s support for its progress.