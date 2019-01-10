Now seems the right time to find a lasting solution to Anambra flood crisis before it snowballs to a magnitude that would divert Governor Obiano’s attention

Chris Egbuna

Governor of the old Imo State, the late Chief Samuel Onunaka Mbakwe (1929 – 2004), counts amongst the leaders, living or dead, East of the Niger that many Nigerians cannot forget in a hurry. Mbakwe was the Second Republic Governor of Imo State (1979-1983). He was re-elected for a second term in 1983, and was in office until the military putsch that scuttled civil rule in late December of that year.

Like Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State today, Mbakwe was and is still acclaimed as one of the South-East leaders that dutifully accounted for his days in office, with several achievements so numerous to itemize here to his credit. However, Chief Mbakwe’s story cannot be complete without reference to the Ndiegoro flood disaster of 1980, viewed as one of the worst in the country’s recent history. Several days of continuous downpour and the accompanying flood disaster left Ndiegoro, a suburb of Aba in the present Abia State, in ruins. Indeed, the flooding got to roof top levels in some areas. This wasn’t a predicament Mbakwe felt he could bear alone as a state governor.

He invited the then President Shehu Shagari to come down to Ndiegoro and personally witness the extent of destruction the floods perpetrated. As he was conducting Shagari round the disaster area, Mbakwe’s emotion gave way because of the extent of damage the flood did to life and property; and he started shedding tears. That was what earned him the nickname of ‘Weeping Governor’. Mbakwe did not cry because he was a weak leader. Not at all! If anything, he was very vibrant and was also acclaimed as one of the most controversial governors of his era. He wept because of the intense passion he had for the well-being of Imo people. For, leadership, in the reckoning of British-American author, motivational speaker and organisational consultant, Simon Oliver Sinek, “is not being in charge. Leadership is taking care of those in your charge.”