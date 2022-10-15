From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra North Senator Stella Oduah has provided free medical services and food to flood victims in their various camps across the district.

The free medical services commenced on Thursday, October 13, in various Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps at Crowther Memorial Primary School Onitsha, Unity Hall Umuoba Anam, Unity Hall Umueri and Atani camps.

The senator had earlier on Wednesday, October 12 at Senate plenary made a passionate appeal, calling on the federal government to come to the aid of Anambra North communities currently displaced by flooding.

The team of medical personnel who were in various IDP camps catering to the medical needs of the displaced persons and dispensing drugs to the victims

Oduah in her message to the victims described this year’s flood as the worst and most devastating, stressing that her district was most hit which needed urgent attention hence her intervention medically and otherwise.

According to her, “The recent flood menace that ravaged large parts of the riverine areas of Nigeria, including large swathes of Anambra North, which has led to the massive displacement of people from their homes, continues to be a huge source of concern to me; and the sight of many, including children and pregnant women, camped in the various shelters, calls for urgent efforts on the part of all critical stakeholders to come up with a lasting solution to this menace and my heart goes out to all affected families.

“I also commiserate with families whose loved ones drowned in this unfortunate flood and pray that their souls would find rest in the Lord.

“Many may not know but I am first and foremost, a farmer with vast interests in fishing, piggery, poultry, cattle, crops and in one fell swoop, I watched helplessly as my country home at Akili Ozizor was not only almost submerged in flood but the entire farm destroyed with livestock swept away by this raging and uncontrollable force of Nature and so, I completely understand and can relate to the feeling of despondency currently taking centre stage in the hearts of all affected.

“On Wednesday the 12th day of October, I once again had cause to draw the plight of my distressed people to the Nigerian Senate where I made a passionate appeal, calling on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency, come to the aid of Anambra North internally displaced persons and indeed, the communities affected.

“Although I have sent out various teams to the numerous camps to provide free medical intervention and relief materials, I honestly believe that it would take the direct intervention of the Federal Government to address the root causes of this monstrous menace.

“On my part, I had previously organized training workshops on early warning signs of flooding for communities exposed to this terrible menace with a view to preparing them for any unsavoury eventualities so as to mitigate against the loss of lives like we witnessed recently.

“But I also hold the view that time is overdue for a paradigm shift that should see the Federal Government, embarking on more massive training for our riverine areas whilst providing the kind of new technology that would mitigate against such reoccurrences.

“Understanding our peculiar terrain should lead to the construction of elevated farms and storages for just like the Bible says, we must learn to conquer our domain.

“I’d also earlier proposed the provision of marine ambulances and hospitals for easy access to medical facilities and I believe that this would go a long way to assist our people in these affected areas. We must also be at the forefront of introducing and teaching new farming seasons whilst maximizing our dry seasons for greater yield.

“The current realities emphasise the need for a new normal in how we do things which is why I continually fight, assuade, network and legislate in ensuring that the Federal Government, mainstreams Anambra North with a view to urgently bringing in erosion control engineers to implement all its previous investigations.

“I have also been working to ensure the construction of major roads within the areas is inserted in the budget with a new design specification of 6 feet to 8 minimum height. We will ensure that mobile schools in our riverside areas are put in place whilst creating dams and dykes to help us minimise such calamities.

“I shall continue to work with my colleagues to see that no stone is left unturned with a view to ensuring that our affected people are given succour and I once again, call on the Federal Government, who indeed, have the means to address this unimaginable calamity,” Oduah stated.