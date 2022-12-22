From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Thousands of widows in Oraifte, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State on Wednesday shared 2,000 50kg bags of rice and 2,300 wrappers in addition to new houses built for eleven of them.

The widows received the gift items from Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF) under its Widows Empowerment Programme and Touch-A-Life Housing Scheme phase II.

The founder, Sir Emeka Offor said the foundation had concluded arrangements to build additional 39 houses for the widows to bring the number to 50 between December 2022 and June 2023.

He disclosed that contractors for the building project had already been paid upfront to make sure that nothing stopped the completion of the housing scheme.

He said that his concern was to address the sufferings of the widows, who are fondly called Jesus’ wives within the community, adding that the foundation would as well increase the monthly stipends paid to the widows from January 2023.

He said that God did not make any mistake to have created him a man and placed him in Oraifte.

He urged them to always monitor their children to make sure they stayed away from antisocial activities including cybercrime.

The Director General of the foundation, Sir Chris Ezike, articulated some other activities of the organisation in recent time to include the donation of 1,200 to some widows of slain police officers across the country and 600 bags of rice to widows of soldiers who died fighting insurgents.

Sir Ezike also said that the SEOF had made available food items to Kuje Prison worth over N5 million and cleared bills for all indigent patients at National Hospital, Abuja within this festive period.

He described the foundation as a mustard seed that could no longer be stopped.

Ezike told the audience that the foundation’s building project for the widows was budgeted to cost over N10 million per building.

The beneficiaries of the housing scheme which included Mrs Uzoma Onyejegbu; Mrs Chidiebere Okeke; Chinenye Ilokobi; Chinenye Nnajiofor; Juliana Ifedike; Regina Nnajiofor expressed gratitude to their benefactor for providing them with the shelter.