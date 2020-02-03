Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Seven persons were, yesterday injured when a gas explosion occurred at the residence of Patty Mbamalu located at No. 23 Emmanuel Church Road, Inland Town, Onitsha, Anambra State at about 10:30am.

The gas cooker which exploded was bought newly and was being used for the first time by the family.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO, SP Haruna Mohammed, in a statement said that the area has already been cordoned off even as the State Commissioner of Police, CP John Abang, has ordered for investigation into the incident.

“The fire allegedly emanated from a gas cooker recently procured which exploded in the course of using it for the first time. As a result, a total of seven persons namely: Nonso Okafor, Nkechi Chinyere Okafore ’, Chizoba Okafor ‘m’, Ebuka Okafor ‘m’, Nwabuchi Chukwutor ‘m’, Chialuka Nwabuchi ‘m’ and Ifeoma Nwabuchi ‘f’ sustained varying degrees of injuries while properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

“Following a distress call, police patrol team led by DPO Inland Town division rushed to the scene and the fire was put off by local volunteers.

“Meanwhile, the area was cordoned off to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the situation to loot. The casualties taken to Boromeo/Minas Hospitals Onitsha for medical attention. No loss of life and victims are responding to treatment. Investigation is ongoing”, the statement partly read.

Meanwhile, several fire disasters that rocked various locations in the state at the weekend have left many persons wounded and properties worth several millions of naira destroyed.

Last Saturday, a truck loaded with mattress was gutted by fire at about 9:30pm at New Market Road, Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police, said that the cause of the inferno was overload of the vehicle which content touched the electric cable and it sparked fire.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that cause of fire was as a result of overload of a truck conveying mattresses that touched a PHCN cable and ignited fire while the truck driver escaped.

“Consequently, the truck and a nearby shop got burnt before the fire was put off. No loss of life and no injury to any person”, the statement read.

Haruna regretted that some hoodlums attacked the fire service team who came to extinguish the fire and damaged their vehicle.

“Fire Service department was contacted and they responded promptly. However on arrival of the fire fighters, mob attacked the fire truck and smashed the windscreen with stones before police rescued and escorted the truck to safety.

Meanwhile, the behaviours of some misguided elements who attacked fire fighters while trying to put off the fire was quite unfortunate and will not be condoned by the command”, he said.

There was another fire incident at the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) office in Ogidi in Idemili Local Government Area of the state.

“The scene was cordoned off and effort is ongoing to put off the fire and prevent it from escalating to other adjourning buildings. The fire allegedly emanated from bush burning. However, extent of damages done is yet to be determined”, said Mohammed.