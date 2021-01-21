From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Government, yesterday, disclosed that it generated a total of N25,183,562,696.89 as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2019. The amount, it said, represented 30.73 per cent of its total revenue for that year.

This was contained in the audit report of the state presented by the state Auditor-General, Mr Chukwura Onwuli, at the 2021 Stakeholders’ Forum organized in collaboration with the Anambra State and Local Governance Reform (ANSLOGOR) in Awka.

The report added that as at 31st December, 2019, the total revenue of the state was N81,963,238,825.08 stating that the statutory allocation inclusive off value added tax was N56,779,676,128.19. It said that it represented 69.28 per cent of the total revenue profile of the state.

Acting Project Coordinator of SLOGOR, Mrs Ifeoma Ezedebego, in her address, said that in line with international best practices, every government was expected to hold such even as it portrays the state as a reforming and transparent entity.

She said that the key objective of the forum was to consolidate demand for an effective external audit functions. She added that the event was staged to appraise the audit reports of the state government for 2019 fiscal year in order to entrench improved pubic finance management.