Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Police in Anambra State have arrested a 25-old-year woman Onyinye Chime for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, one Eleyi Azubuike, to death at Ochiagha street, Nkpor, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Daily Sun gathered that the deceased allegedly impregnated the suspect who wanted an abortion which the she refused, demanding money from him for her upkeep which the deceased also refused to oblige. This led to a scuffle which resulted in the woman the stabbing of the young man to death.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the murder, said that police from Ogidi division who rushed to scene of the incident rushed the victim in a pool of his blood to Iyi Enu Mission hospital Ogidi for medical attention, where he was certified dead by the medical doctor on arrival.

‘There was a report of alleged murder of one Eleyi Azubuike aged 29 years of Ochiagha street, Nkpor, in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State, by his girlfriend, one Oyinye Chime, aged 25 years, of same Ochiagha street, Nkpor Inside his room.

‘Following the report, police detectives attached to Ogidi Division led by the DPO CSP Ekuri Remigius visited the scene and rushed victim who was found in a pool of his blood to Iyi Enu Mission hospital Ogidi for medical attention where he was certified dead by the medical doctor on arrival. Corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

‘A careful observation on the deceased body revealed stab wound on his chess while a blood stained Kitchen knife was also recovered as exhibit at the scene.

‘Meanwhile, preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased allegedly impregnated the suspect and wanted an abortion which she declined and demanded for some money for her upkeep which the deceased also refused to oblige, that eventually led to a scuffle which resulted to the deceased being stabbed to death.

‘The case is under investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident,’ Mohammed said.