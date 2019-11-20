Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State Government through the state Flood Medical Team is offering free medical treatment to victims in the state.

The exercise was part of intervention measures to flood-affected communities facing health challenges.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okpala at the flag-off of the exercise at thePrimary Healthcare Centre and Maternity, Umueze-Anam, Anambra West Local Government Area (LGA) said that the government was committed to assist in the eradication of sicknesses and diseases in flood-affected communities.

He noted that families had been displaced from their homes and it had resulted to several health issues making government intervention imperative.

“This is in line with Governor Willie Obiano’s directive to ensure that displaced persons in flood-affected communities do not suffer as a result of ongoing flooding. We are here with a team of doctors and nurses to attend to people of Umueze-Anam, especially those that are sick and cannot afford to pay for their drugs or seek medical assistance. This exercise is a continuous one until the flood recedes. Doctors with officers-in-charge of healthcare centres will continue to monitor situations,” he said.

Dr. Okpala said in spite of the fact that some of the installed materials had been submerged at Comprehensive Primary Healthcare Centre, Umueze-Anam, two alternative facilities were located in the upland areas.