By Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State ministry of transport has given commercial Tricycle Operators known as Keke operators till December 31, 2020 to obtain their security code named Anambra State Transport Management Code (ATMC) or ceased to operate in the state.

The State Commissioner for Transport Mr. Afam Mbanefo who disclosed this in Onitsha during the Training of Keke Operators with the theme, ‘Riding to Stay Alive’ said that the essence of the code was to checkmate the rising cases of crime using Keke in the state.

He commended the Chairman of the Keke operators in the state Mr. Sylvester Obiora for his leadership style of galvanizing the operators and being a link between the government and the operators.

“We introduce ATMC code in the state and every Keke operator must have that code for you to be operate in the state. It is a code number for the operators to checkmate crime, once you download the app and put the code, you will see who is driving you, the route he ply.

“So the code identifies the Keke operators in the state and everything about the operator. It will be opened for the members of the public by next year.

“Anybody who has Android phone and searches the code with the phone will know the owner of a particular Keke and route the person ply for security reasons.

“We have given the operator till end of December anybody without the code will not allow to operate in the state. We have set up traffic command control centre which I have given them the phone number to reach me in case of any problem or complaints

“Another reason for the training is to teach the operators on the need for them to drive safe to be alive. You know that Keke operators always involve in accident or cause obstruction on the road.

“We have also told them the type of tickets they supposed to obtain on the road, any other one is fake and should be get but should report such fake ticket to us. We have arrested many of such fake ticket racketeers with in this week in Onitsha and we shall continue to track them because they are sabotaging the efforts of government in revenue generation.

“The governor has mandated us the ensure that we bring good ethics in driving in the state. To introduce proper security and engage the Keke operators and have synergy with the state government and take ownership of what is happening on the roads.

“To this end we needed to engage them very well, train them to be able to acquire the proper license. This opportunity is to expose them to the relationship with the government and have access with the government and to be free to talk to us on any issue that borders them” Mbanefo stated.

The Chairman of the Keke Operators in the state Mr. Sylvester Obiora commended governor Willie Obiano for bring Keke operators together in training programme to inculcate the necessary traffic rules and regulations.

He promised to always ensure that the operators obey the rules and to fish out the bad eggs among the operators.

The training attracted the officials of Road Safety, Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), Anambra Traffic Management Agency among other agencies who presented papers.