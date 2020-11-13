Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra on Thursday donated 13 operational vehicles to the State Police Command.

The governor also gave cash gifts to the families of police officers who were killed or maimed during the violent attacks which followed the EndSARS protests in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the next-of-kin of the four slain cops got N2 million each, the injured got N250,000 each to help them to meet some needs.

He promised to underwrite the hospital bills of the injured.

Obiano also announced cash donations of N1 million each to the 11 Divisional Police Officers and their men, N1 million to the Special Anti-Cult Unit (SPACS) and N2 million each to Police Mobile bases in Awka and Onitsha.

The Onitsha Area Command got N500,000 while the Command Situation Office got N1 million.

The governor said the gesture was to show appreciation to the police command in Anambra for its role in protecting public property and to commiserate with the families of those police officers who were killed during the protests.

Obiano, who unveiled the Rapid Response Squad, said the 13 vehicles was to boost the logistics of the police and to enable it to flush out people living in uncompleted buildings.

“These are the major hideouts of the hoodlums from where they unleash their evil machinations, the vehicles should not be converted for social use such as weddings or escorting VIPs,” he said.

In his remark, Police Commissioner John Abang thanked the governor and appealed for assistance in the rebuilding and renovation of police stations and barracks in the state.

He expressed the readiness of the command to “reclaim the security space’’ in the state. (NAN)