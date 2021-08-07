From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano; proprietors of private schools and teachers in public and private schools in the state have drawn up strategies that would help to effectively tackle post COVID-19 educational challenges in the state.

They also brainstormed on the best approaches to be adopted to ensure the maximum protection of school facilities, students and pupils across the state, considering the growing level of insecurity in the country.

These issues were discussed at the 2021 Anambra State School Leaders Summit with the theme: 21st Century School Leadership and Post COVID-19 School Rebranding held in Onitsha.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Secondary Education, Dame Chinyere Mbakwe, in her welcome address, explained that the summit was to partly serve as a platform to harvest ideas, suggestions and review solutions to post COVID-19 educational challenges.

She said that the pandemic has posed many challenges, which propelled inquiries on how school leaders could fill the gaps created by the pandemic, how to secure the schools and how to implement lessons learnt from the COVID.

“In this seminar, school leaders, educators and teachers will be equipped with the tools that will enable us surmount COVID-19 challenges while arresting the status quo with matching methodology.

“It is worthwhile to note that the difference between a leader and a great leader is that the latter sees beyond the present, to a better future and strives to get there. We are in post COVID-19 era and we must take this gathering seriously so as to queue into the new-normal and embrace it,” Mbakwe said.

She described education as the most important tool for human development and that was why the governor prioritized education to enable students to develop their skills in order to achieve their full potential.

