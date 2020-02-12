Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Traditional ruler of Isiagu community in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Austin Ozoemena Nwankwo, has accused successive administrations in the state of abandoning his people by not providing them with social amenities. He also spoke on some state and national issues.

How would you describe the relationship between your palace and the town union, as many traditional rulers are known to be feuding with leaders of their town unions?

The palace and the entire community, including the town union live in harmony, because we understand ourselves. The town union, under Louis Okeke, as the president-general, has been working harmoniously with the traditional institution to see to the development of Isiagu town.

What is government presence in your kingdom like, since many communities claim lack of government amenities in their areas?

There is no government presence in Isiagu community. Anambra State government acquired much land in this town. Part of it is for the construction of the state civil servants’ estate. Chief Willie Obiano’s government flagged off the construction of the project for the past five years, but nothing is going on there. There is not much government presence in Isiagu. Isiagu is the only community in Awka South Local Government Area that has no streetlights that are already scattered all over the communities in the state. I have complained to the Ministry of Public Utilities for necessary actions, but nothing has been done in that regard.

During the 2019 general election in the state, Governor Obiano told our community that, once we helped APGA candidates to win elections in our areas, he would provide us with social amenities, but he is yet to fulfil that promise. The electricity project you see in this community was attracted and financed by me. Before I became the traditional ruler, as far back as year 2000, I brought electricity to our community. The majority of projects in this town were done through self-effort. The 4km road that links Isiagu with Umuawulu community was partly financed by me as traditional ruler of the town. We built and fenced the community secondary school in Isiagu. The town’s civic centre, which gulped about N100 million, was built by us, singlehandedly, under my watch as traditional ruler. The lock-up shops in our market was built by us without external help. This community is developed through self-effort. And as the traditional ruler, I have invested a lot to open up the town. Isiagu has supported the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as ruling party in Anambra in both cash and kind; so, government should always consider us in the provision of amenities.

In what ways would you want government presence to be felt in Isiagu?

We want the commencement and completion of the civil servants’ estate in Isiagu. We want government to speed up the proposed international market in Isiagu in order to open up the community. The two-kilometre road from Isiagu to Ezinator community is very crucial to us for the evacuation of agricultural produce. In addition, we want government to extend streetlights here. It is already in almost all communities in the state.

The state government gives out N20 million periodically to communities in the state to build choice projects. Has your community benefitted any?

Isiagu has benefitted twice under the N20 million ‘Community Choose Your Project Initiative’. We used the first tranche of the money to construct a bungalow for the community’s micro finance bank and a storey building for the community clinic. We used the second tranche of N20 million for the construction of a magnificent water borehole. The community has water problem; but with the water borehole, water scarcity has become a thing of the past. The town union, led by Mr. Louis Okeke, handled the projects and delivered credibly.

Have you made any effort to galvanise the support of well-to-do individuals in Isiagu to help develop the town?

I’ve been making the moves, and some people are complying. The problem we do meet in this regard is that some well-to-do individuals do not have the heart to invest in the development of their communities; rather, they would reserve the money and use it to foment trouble against the traditional ruler and the rest of the community. That is the challenge we are facing.

As a monarch who is into importation, what is your view about the continued closure of the country’s borders?

I can say authoritatively that the border closure has adverse effects on businesses of the Igbo and Nigerians in general. Personally, I have 20 40-feet containers of footwears at the Seme border, which could not be cleared because of the border issue. I made the import from China. I am aware of a business woman from Anambra, who imported butter but could not bring it into Nigeria for sale because of the border issue. When the butter was unloaded in Benin Republic after some period, it was found that the trailer load of butter had got spoilt. The woman collapsed there and died. Over 10,000 container loads of goods belonging to Igbo businessmen are still there at Seme border. I don’t think the border closure achieves any goal, because, foreign rice is still coming into the country through the waterways. Bandits and terrorists are still coming into the country; arms are still coming in illegally. So, what is the benefit of the border closure if not to frustrate Igbo importers?

It is 50 years after the Nigeria/Biafra war. Do you think that the issue that led to the civil war, which claimed millions of Igbo people, has been taken care of?

As far as I am concerned, the Federal Government has not resolved the issue. Much more important is the fact that Ndigbo are not united. Our collective problem as Igbo people is that we do not recognise leadership. Even in rural communities like ours, many young people do not even respect the traditional institution. Hausa people understand this politics more than we do. They recognise leadership and follow their leaders. Though the Federal Government has not addressed the problem of Igbo marginalisation, yet, Igbo people are still contributing to the problem partly. Look at Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB; look at the way they are going about their agitation without consultation with governors of the region and other non-political leaders. I see that agitation as his personal business, because independence is not achieved in that manner. Igbo people should unite first, come together, discuss the issue and form a common opinion. Look at Amotekun, how Yoruba people rallied round it irrespective of political and religious affiliations. If it were in Igbo states, it would not work because everyone would have divided opinions. I think we should be the people to address our problems first before taking it to the federal authorities.

Do you agree with IPOB and MASSOB about having a separate entity called Biafra Republic?

I do not agree with them. We must remain in one indivisible entity called Nigeria; and make it work. If not for any other reason, people that are planning to have separate country must speak with one voice; but as far as Igbo people are concerned, we are singing discordant tunes.