From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has announced N20 million bounty on information the could lead to arrest of killers of Dr. Chike Akunyili, and others in various parts of the state.

Obiano, in a statewide broadcast to the people of the state, said he was saddened by the shocking news of the horrible incident. He said the N20 million bounty was to show how seriously the state government took the matter.

