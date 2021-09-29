From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has announced the placement of N20 million bounty on killers of Dr Chike Akunyili, and others killed in various parts of the state by gunmen.

Chike, husband to the former Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and former Minister of Information, Prof. Dora Akunyili, was killed Tuesday evening by gunmen at Nkpor near Onitsha while returning to his base after receiving a posthumous award on behalf of his late wife at an event held in that area.

Obiano, in a statewide broadcast to the people of the state, said that he was saddened by the shocking news of the horrible incident. He said that the N20 million bounty was to show how seriously the state government took the matter.

“To reinforce our commitment and seriousness on this issue, I on behalf of the state government, wish to announce a N20,000,000 reward for any useful information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators of these heinous attacks on our state. The people behind this must be unmasked and brought to book.

“I urge citizens to report to us anybody bearing firearm who is not a security or vigilante personnel, so we can deal with this monster, once and for all. I wish to most heartily condole with the families of all those who have lost their loved ones in the course of these senseless attacks.

“I promise you that we will leave no stone unturned in getting justice for them. May their souls rest in peace.

Finally, I urge all citizens of the state to unite in this fight against all forms of terror, intimidation and tyranny. We will not succumb to invaders as I am convinced that no Anambra son will indulge in this kind of heartlessness.

“I warn all those promoting and participating in these violent attacks to leave our state or pay a high price as we will definitely catch up with them.

“Since last weekend, some armed persons have unleashed terror with sporadic attacks on innocent citizens in various parts of the state.

“From the briefings I have received from security commanders, offices of some political parties, branded campaign vehicles and individuals occupying them have been attacked with killings and burning of vehicles observed. Other innocent road users have become victims of this menace with many losing their lives and others, their properties.

“Between Sunday 26th and yesterday 28th September, 2021 attacks on citizens at Oko, Agulu, Obosi, Nkpor, Nnobi, Nnewi and other places have left about 10 people dead including an illustrious son of this state, Dr Chike Akunyili, husband of late Prof Dora Akunyili who was reportedly gunned down yesterday around Nkpor.

“These attacks and accompanying deaths cannot be justified and must stop now”, Obiano declared.

Continuing, the governor said: “I have therefore conducted an extensive security meeting and have directed all security agencies to step up and confront this monster ravaging our land.

“I have charge everyone involved in the security architecture of Anambra State to take very seriously, this threat to our livelihood and boldly rise to confront same.

“Everything that needs to be done will be done and no stone will be left unturned in this effort. My directive to this effect is clear and I urge every security personnel on duty in Anambra State to do his utmost best to secure our people.

“We cannot condone this savagery for any reason whatsoever. I, therefore, call on all our youths in the state to rise up and protect our communities.

“Traditional rulers, Presidents General, clergymen, vigilance groups and all leadership structures must now take responsibility and in conjunction with the police, military and other law enforcement agencies, work to restore order immediately.”