From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano has terminated the appointments of some of his aides said to have been ‘collecting huge salaries and working against the governor’s interest.’

An official letter dated 6th July 2021, signed by the Chief of Staff to the Anambra State Government, Mr Primus Odili, and addressed to the State Accountant-General, noted that ‘all salaries, incentives and benefits of those affected by the dismissal should be terminated forthwith.’

The letter reads in part: ‘I write to communicate the approval of His Excellency, Chief Dr Willie Obiano, the Executive Governor of Anambra State, of the termination of appointments of the underlisted appointees with immediate effect.’

Some of the affected political appointees, as published by the Chief of Staff, include Azubuike Okafor, Senior Special Assistant on Grassroots Mobilizations; Prince Onyechi Okafor, Senior Special Assistant on Lands as well as John Onyeakpa.

Others include Chika Gabriel Ibeneme, Senior Special Assistant on Media; Joseph Okonkwo, Senior Special Assistant on Project Management (FADAMA); Esedo Ruth Uzochukwu, Special Assistant on Environment; Chidi Adi Ekwenugo, Senior Special Assistant ANSSIPA; Ezekwelu Kingsley, Senior Special Assistant on Media; among others too numerous to mention.

Reacting to the development, the Managing Director of the Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency, Jude Emecheta, expressed his disappointment that those the governor paid salaries turned around to fight him.

The signage agency boss remarked: ‘It is unfortunate that a man pays your salary, you work for him, and you think he wasn’t doing things right. If you think you cannot dance to the tune of your master, the only option available to you is to resign your appointment; not to be mischievous. The only option you have is to resign honourably instead of collecting his money and use it to buy data to write against him.

‘That is the silliest thing a subject can do to his master. If you disagree with him politically, resign! Don’t castigate him openly. I think His Excellency exercised utmost restraint. If it were some of us that do not have this kind of patience, they would have gone for long. How would the governor engage you and you will join opposition to fight him?’

One of the allegedly sacked aides, who pleaded anonymity, said: ‘I heard the news of the sack just like any other person. I’ve not received any letter from the concerned authority. That is why I cannot talk authoritatively now.’

