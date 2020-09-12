Jeff Amechi

A chieftain of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and frontline aspirant for the governorship of Anambra State in 2021, Vincent Ike Oligbo, has added his voice to concerned Nigerians in his condemnation of the recent increase in prices of petrol and electricity.

He said that this policy coupled with an increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) would only stifle the country’s economy, considering the economic adversities triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oligbo, in a statement, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider reverting the price hikes

‘For an economy that is trying to recover from the COVID-19 adversities, this policy came at the worst of times,’ he said.

He regretted that the federal policy will only succeed in widening the gap between the rich and the poor and deepen the level of poverty in the country.

Oligbo, a security expert, warned that the policy is capable of igniting more insecurity if not quickly reversed. He called on the Federal Government to advance policies that will mitigate the negative effects of the pandemic rather than exacerbate it.

Oligbo recalled that Nigeria with the recent rating as the world’s capital for under-five deaths by UNICEF vis-a-vis the steady rise in Nigerian debt profile is clear evidence of the failure of the Buhari administration.

He charged Nigerians to vote out the APC government at all levels for what he sees as its failure to deliver on its campaign promises of taking Nigeria and her citizenry out of poverty.