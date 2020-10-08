Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A chieftain in People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and a governorship aspirant in 2021 election, Chief Ike Oligbo, has lauded Inspector-General Police Mohammed Adamu for the establishment of police zonal headquarters zone 13 at Ukpo in Anambra State.

Oligbo, a security expert, gave the commendation when he paid a visit to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of the new zone 13, Danmallam Mohammed, where he said that the Zonal Command would provide security of lives and property in the State.

He said that he visited the AIG in solidarity to support the fight against crime and criminality in the State, applauding the AIG for the step taken so far to beef up security in the zone to sustain the most peaceful zone in the country.

‘I want to the AIG to beef up security in Anambra State. The police are trying their best but we need to do more. We have cases of robbery and all other issues. We will appreciate them to be more proactive in fighting crime and in making sure that people have peaceful lives.

‘Like the AIG mentioned that he is trying his best to make sure that the resident of Anambra State will sleep with their two eyes closed and on that note I do support and give him my backing. So, they can do more in my own opinion.

‘I also support the idea of SARS to leave the roads so that it will be reformed. I support the IGP for taking that decision in order to reform the SARS unit. In every group, there must be good people and bad people and if it is reformed it will give service needed but the way it was going before the ban it was not good for public safety,’ Oligbo said.

In his response, AIG Danmallam thanked Chief Oligbo for the visit and promised to sustain peace in Anambra State as the most crime-free state in the country.

‘Our responsibility is to maintain law and order and protect lives and property. We shall sustain the existing peace in the State and you know that sustainability of peace will bring develop.’