From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A factional National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Edozie Njoku, has boasted that the party will win the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

Njoku was reacting to the July 1 ruling of Justice HA Nganjiwa of the Federal High Court I, Awka, that ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept the result of the APGA primary pending the hearing and determination of the originating summons to maintain status quo.

‘For whatever it is worth, therefore, however, our determination, resolve and commitment to ensuring that APGA retains its original progressive ideals do not flounder remains irrevocable,’ Njoku said, addressing reporters.

‘APGA politics must be purged of private intentions masked in dubious public conduct for narrow private advantage.

‘It was in the wise that on Thursday July 1, 2021, we received the Federal High Court, Awka, ruling by Justice HA Nganjiwa with great sense of relief.

‘The court graciously granted favourable orders in favour of APGA under the leadership of Chief Edozie Njoku.’

The party chairman went on to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for ‘his foresight in empowering the judiciary with the needed confidence and institutional support to ensure that justice is served to all Nigerians, irrespective of creed, party affiliation or tribal origin.’

