David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Some billboards on achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in Anambra State mounted at strategic locations have been allegedly destroyed and pulled down by the state government.

The message on the billboards had thanked the President for all the efforts in carrying the state along in his administration’s scheme of things with more expectations.

A source said it was initially thought to be the handiwork of some intolerant politically motivated thugs. But on investigation, the sponsors of the billboards, the Anambra G21 Vanguard, a registered non-governmental organization (NGO) for good governance pointed fingers at the state government. The group alleged that agents of the state tore and dismantled the billboards few hours after they were mounted at the popular UNIZIK Junction, Awka, at the foot of the pedestrian bridge among other locations in parts of the state, including Onitsha, Nnewi, Nkpor, Ekwulobia and Agulu.

Promoters of the multi-million naira billboards alleged that the administration of Governor Willie Obiano had expressed bitterness over the message on the billboard which government was said to have described as “offensive and political.”

Besides enumerating most of the key achievements of President Buhari in the State, the billboards messages were also said to have included pictures of President Buhari on one side, and that of Prince (Engr) Arthur Eze, popularly called Ozoigbo Ndu (the liberator of his people) on the opposite side. State government was said to have dismissed the messages as offensive ones as the reason to pull them down.

Reacting, the Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Hon C. Don Adinuba said that the Anambra State government has pursued a policy of constructive engagement in its relationship with the Federal Government. He noted that they had always cooperated with each other for the benefit of the people. “Once an election is over, we get down to governance,” the commissioner said.