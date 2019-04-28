Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Sympathetic to the plights of operators of tricycle in the state, Anambra State Government has approved a single Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) ticket for the operators in the state.

Before now, the government had been inundated with complaints and petitions about multiple tickets. Announcing government’s decision on the matter, the state Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Uchenna Okafor, said the single IGR ticket was the unification of all the multiple tickets issued to tricycle operators in the state.

In a meeting with tricycle operators at the government house, Awka, the Commissioner said single ticket would help to curb touting, faking of tickets and extortion of riders.

According to Okafor, the single ticket would be used in any part of the state and would be purchased once daily, adding that the purchase would be digitized.

The Commissioner also said that necessary data would be forwarded to the Board of Internal Revenue and security agencies for security purposes.