Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra government has launched an Action Plan (AP) for Open Government Partnership (OGP) and Anti-Corruption Strategy to improve citizens interest, participation and involvement in governance.

The initiative was launched with the support of the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (ROLAC) programme funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by the British Council in five states, which includes Anambra.

Governor Willie Obiano, who spoke at the event held at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka, said the move was in line with the quest to stimulate economic growth and innovation and build a better society for the people of the state.

The development comes even as the state have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Open Budget System (OBS) with BudgIT at the Jerome Udoji Secretariat, Awka.

Presenting the Open Government Partnership Document and Anambra State Anti-Corruption Strategy Document after the launch, Governor Obiano said the documents were adopted to boost efforts by the state to become more open, transparent, accountable and improved public engagement.

Obiano, represented by the Head of Service, Mr. Harry Uduh, explained that the signing of the MoU with BudgIT was in line with the commitment to enhance openness, accountability, transparency and citizen’s involvement in decision making by government.

He enumerated the various programmes which the state had launched aimed at improving security, transparency in revenue generation and community-led development, saying that government has increased openness of its budget processes for active involvement of all stakeholders.

He pointed out that communities have been encouraged to identify projects and lead in their execution whilst government provides the funding.