From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State government has destroyed kidnappers’ den in Oba community, Idemmili South Local Government Area of the state.

The state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, in a statement by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, said that the demolition took place on Friday after security operatives had established that the facility – a bungalow – was being used by criminals.

“In his avowed determination to rid Anambra State of criminalities, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s directive that all kidnappers and other criminal gangs’ hideouts be raided and buildings harbouring them be destroyed, was effectively carried out in Oba, Idemili South local government area, on Friday, June 10, 2022

“Anambra State Joint Security Task Force conducted the demolition exercise which lasted for more than five hours at the hideout of the notorious kidnappers, an old bungalow building at Oba, Idemili South Council Area.

“The hideout has earlier been raided recently, where exhibits such as locally-made pistol, shrine, charms, concoctions, Indian hemp, among other incriminating materials were recovered at the building with some arrests also made.”

The statement noted that state police command spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga had explained that his command received a distress call about the kidnap of two persons at Oko, and while on their trail, they learned that the gang had kidnapped two more persons at Ekwulobia.

They were quickly pursued and tracked.

The statement noted that “according to Mr. Ikenga, the gang leader, one Chinedu Ajogu, aka Sampolo was gunned down and five other persons including their native doctor were arrested for interrogation.”

Aburime said that Soludo commended the efforts of the state Joint Security Task Force, adding that the demolition exercise would serve as a deterrent to other criminals.

