From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Anambra State Government has said that plans have been concluded for the construction of an international ultramodern market in Isiagu community, Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

It said that the project would be executed in partnership with Anambra JC Michaels Nigeria Limited under a public-private partnership arrangement. It said that the market which would accommodate 10,000 shops would cost about N47 billion and that it would occupy a land space of about 20.8 hectares.

Governor Willie Obiano who visited the project site described it as a market of tomorrow capable of further improving the state’s commercial profile. He added that the market would also strengthen the economy of the state.

Obiano, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Primus Odili, said that upon completion, the market would be first of its kind in Sub-Sahara Africa as it would have modern facilities like internet connectivity, access roads, hospitals, schools, banks, flyovers and basement.

The governor said that the choice of the location of the market was to decongest Awka town which usually records heavy traffics. He assured that the state government would play her role by putting access roads to the project site, saying that with the presence of a financier, the market would be completed in due time.

Earlier, the Chairman of the company, Chief Jude Amuzie, explained that the ultramodern market was designed to provide unique features in making market transactions easier and faster under a conducive atmosphere.

He disclosed that the market structure would be completed in phases, explaining that 17 buildings with 120 lockup shops each would be ready for use by April this year.

Amuzie praised Governor Obiano for reposing confidence in Anambra JC Michaels and assured that government’s dream for a better economic prospect for the state through the modern market would be actualized.

He appealed to the government to assist the project by providing access roads, pointing out that it would ease the movement of machines and equipment to the site.

Mr Anayo Nwosu who spoke on behalf of the management of Keystone Bank Plc, the financier of the project, described the ultramodern market as the gateway to other projects that would promote the economic prospects of the state. He assured that the bank would be committed to the project.

Nwosu called for patronage from all citizens, investors and business communities from the zone.

The traditional ruler of Isiagu, Igwe Augustine Nwankwo, expressed joy that the project had started and assured of his community’s support for its progress. He commended the governor for sighting the project in his town, saying that Isiagu would continue to support the state government and APGA for recognizing the community.