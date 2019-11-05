Anambra Government says it is set to host the first set of National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members at the permanent orientation camp located in Mbaukwu/Umuawulu, Awka South Local Government Area.

Dr Afam Mbanefo, Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy, said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Tuesday.

Mbanefo described the final relocation to the permanent site as a “dream and reality’” which the Gov. Willie Obiano’s administration has pursued since 2015 when the initial contract was awarded.

NAN reports that the NYSC had used Progressive Secondary School, Umunya, belonging to the Anglican Diocese as temporary orientation camp in Anambra.

The commissioner said the 95 per cent completed project would be ready before the next set of corps members come to the camp.

He said the project was initially awarded at N 645 million and was reviewed to about N1.3 billion, saying it had not been an “easy road”.

“The movement from temporary orientation camp Umunya to permanent orientation site in Mbaukwu/Umuawulu is one of the realities and dream which Gov. Obiano has progressively developed since 2015.

“The governor visited there, saw what was on ground and mandated that it be built to the best standards.’’

Mbanefo, however, said that the entire project would cost not less than N2 billion upon completion in view of the remaining job to be done.

He expressed the hope that the NYSC permanent orientation in Anambra would be one of the best in the country, while thanking the Anglican Diocese on the Niger and Umunya community for their patience over the years.

He assured the first set of corps members to use the new site of the usual Anambra hospitality and safe environment.

“We have internal roads, streetlights, commercial area (mami market), auditorium, refectory, kitchen, clinic, four blocks of male and female hostels that will take up to 5,000 corps members, good security system and high wall fence.

“It hasn’t been an easy journey but God has made us come this far, we welcome the Batch C to our new camp and assure them of the peace and security Anambra is known for,” he said.

Mr Kehinde Aremu, Coordinator of NYSC in Anambra also confirmed that the 2019 Batch C orientation course would hold at the permanent orientation camp at Mbaukwu/Umuawulu. (NAN)