The Ananmbra State Government, the main opposition party, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and others have tackled the Federal Governemnt on the threat to declare a state of emergency threat of the federal Gover.

Not only did the Anambra State government raised an objection, it also tackled Abubakar Malami.

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C. Don Adinuba, said the minister has only succeeded in telling the whole world that Federal Government he serves has failed in the area of security.

“That statement made by Malami was driven from the mentality of ‘we must subdue you, we must conquer you.’ They are not planning to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara, Plateau, Borno, Kaduna and others in the north.

“How many persons have been killed in Anambra? They’re not more than 10. How many were killed in Borno? That statement confirms fears of most Anambra people that the APC is behind the current security crisis in Anambra.

“Whose responsibility is it to take care of security in this country? Is it the state or the federal government? Security is on the exclusive list? We have had five Commissioners of Police in Anambra in the last five months. There was a new one yesterday.

“Is the security crisis in Anambra State anything near what is happening in Zamfara, Borno, Katsina and other states in the north? Why haven’t they declared a state of emergency in Zamfara or any of the northern states?

“Why didn’t they declare a state of emergency in Imo? Is the crisis in Anambra anything near what is happening in Imo? This is somebody wishing the whole of Anambra State ill.

“What I am saying is that Malami has actually indicted the federal government which he serves. We don’t know why there should be five commissioners of police in six months.”

•PDP: Plot to manipulate governorship poll

Reacting, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, alleged that the planned state of emergency was a plot by the government to manipulate the November 6 governorship poll.

The PDP challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Federal Government to come clean on their alleged roles in the security challenges in Anambra ahead of the governorship poll.

“This demand is predicated on apprehensions in the public space that the spate of insecurity in Anambra is contrived to heighten tension in the state so as to derail the democratic process to the advantage of the APC.

“The PDP insists that the Federal Government has the capacity to ensure peace in Anambra before, during and even after the election, if it so desired. We therefore invite the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC Federal Government to be guided accordingly.

“Our party also charges the people of Anambra state to remain calm and alert as well as take steps within the ambits of the law to resist plots by the APC to derail the electoral process in its inordinate ambition to seize Anambra through the back door. “

•We’ll resist it –Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide warned against any contemplation of state of emergency in Anambra or any other state in Igboland.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, through her National Publicity Secretary, Alex Ogbonnia, said Igbo leaders were proactive and had already met and taken decision on how to end the killings in Anambra and other parts of Igboland and asked the government not to bother itself.

Ogbonnia noted that deaths recorded in Anambra were nothing compared to the records of states like Borno, Yobe, Plateau or even Benue states and wondered why the FG was contemplating bringing the hammer in Igboland.

“We the leaders of thought in Igboland are very proactive in the sense that we held a meeting yesterday (Tuesday) and resolved the steps to take to bring back normalcy in Anambra State. I want to believe that we will be on top of the situation.

“We also want let the Federal Government know that there is no need for state of emergency in Anambra. That will be a major setback in the whole Igboland. Anambra is the hub of Igboland in terms of commerce and many other things.

“So, to contemplate state of emergency in Igboland is worrisome because when you compare Anambra to what happened in Borno and Yobe, what happened in Anambra is not half of what is happening in Yobe, even Benue or Plateau. The number of deaths in Benue or Plateau is so high compared to what happened in Anambra.

“In Anambra they are counting the death on their finger tips but in Yobe and Borno you count in hundreds and thousands yet no state of emergency. How come? Even Plateau, Benue have recorded several killings. The number of deaths there is higher than what you have in Anambra.”

He, therefore, stressed that “the Igbo in general we will resist and reject contemplation of state of emergency in any part of Igboland.”

•Iwuanyanwu appeals for patience, Ahamba warns trouble makers

Following the threat to declare state of emergency in Anambra, elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has appealed for patience even as he agreed that most of the problems in the state might be politically motivated.

He urged the president to allow the Igbo stakeholders, who he said were already working towards proffering a solution on the matter, to conclude their dialogue.

“It is true that there is insecurity in Anambra State, and it could be politically motivated, but we ask the President to be patient, we are already doing something about it, it would be unfair to impose such state of emergency in the state.”

Another statesman, Chief Mike Ahamba, warned indigenes of Anambra State against the consequences of the lingering insecurity saying: “If there is crisis in a place, and the place has gone out of control, government has the right to declare a state of emergency there. Those who are creating these crises in Anambra State should be warned that the consequence is a state of emergency.”

•Amechi pleads with unknown gunmen

First republic aviation minister, Chief Mbazulke Amechi, has appealed to masterminds of insecurity in South East and Anambra State in particular, to sheath their sword and allow peace to reign.

Chief Amechi, in a statement, appealed to whoever might be responsible for the killings and destruction of property to drop their weapons because peace is never won with the guns.

He said he was personally worried by the high level of violence and killings which he noted started from independence day, particularly in Anambra State for two reasons.

“In fact, the people behind the violence in the South East and Anambra State in particular should honour me and even come and join hands in planning the funeral of my wife and not to engage in violence.

“So, I want them to honour and accept my appeal as the father who want the best for them. I know that they will honour me by accepting my appeal.

“As true sons and daughters of Africa, you have the inherent respect for the elders, I ask you, whoever you are, to put a stop to this violence and let me bury my wife in peace and for the Anambra State election to be held. If you scare away voters and only 5,000 voters cast their votes, INEC will pronounce the winner and he will be sworn in to rule you for the next four years. That’s the irony of the whole thing,” he said.

Chief Amechi who also used the opportunity to deny what he described as “a bunch of falsehood” said some people put on the internet as statement from him, about government killing the Igbos. He said he has not spoken to any journalist since the demise of his wife.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .