Anambra Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, yesterday, said the government was considering building a film village as part of its investment drive.

The proposal, if implemented, according to him, would not only bring Nollywood back to its original roots but also open doors of opportunities in the creative industry for the people.

Obiano stated this during the third edition of the Anambra Business and Investment Roundtable held at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia with the theme: Beyond Infrastructure: Rethinking the Future.

He said that the business roundtable coming not long after 50-year development plan committee was inaugurated perfectly aligns to the core philosophy of the plan; and as well, forms part of his mission which was to create a socially stable, business friendly environment that would attract both indigenes and foreigners to wealth creating opportunities in the state. He said that the pronouncement of the state as the safest in Nigeria has given him some sense of fulfilment as that was his major plan to make the state investment destination in the country.

Obiano said: “We have created a 24-hour economy and social activities are in full swing all-year-round. But the greatest achievement remains the inflow of investments into the state.

“We have created a huge agro-economy, the leisure and hospitality industry has picked up gradually, the SME sector looks promising and we are beginning to see the gradual emergence of a middle class economy in Anambra State.

“We are also seriously considering the prospect of building a Film Village to bring Nollywood back to its original roots. All these initiatives will offer Anambra youths a clear competitive advantage and place them in a pole position to lead the future comfortably.”