From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

It was celebration galore yesterday at Royal Ambassadors Foundation Schools, Onitsha following its reopening after one month shut down by Anambra State government, for allegedly going contrary to the government’s directive for school not to resume on 18th January 2021 because of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Parents, students and pupils of the school thanked Governor Willie Obiano for directing the reopening of the school.

Speaking, Proprietor of the school and President, United Independent Proprietors of Private Schools Association of Nigeria, UIPPSA, Anambra State chapter, Apostle Akawor Success lambasted his colleagues in UIPPSA, in the state for allegedly betraying and discriminating against him and feeding the government with lies against him, when in actual sense they were all part of the decision to oppose the directive that schools should reopen on 26th January 2021 or beyond,,

“However am very excited and full of joy that our school has started again. On January, 18, 2021our school was shut down by the state government and the plan was to shut it permanently, but because the Governor, Chief Willie Obiano and the Commissioner for Education Prof. Kate Omenugha, refused to listen to the lies and false allegations levelled against me and my school due to discrimination that I am not from Anambra State, we are back and better.

“This incident has taught me that those around me and those who come to laugh with me are not actually genuine in the relationship, they were coming to look for fault to nail me. We will have a meeting here, but before we finish, Awka the state capital, has heard the agenda of the meeting and what we discussed, henceforth, UIPPSA, meeting will no longer hold here.

“Honestly, Governor Obiano and Prof. Omenugha, are not the problem of private school education in the state, the problem is the proprietors like us, we are very envious and discriminate against ourselves. My eyes have opened with this incident, however it is part of the problem of leadership, I am wiser now. That am not from Anambra State should not be the reason to fight me, discriminate against me. I have stayed in Anambra State for over 30 years, I earn my living in the state and also generate revenue for the state too and therefore, I have to right to reside anywhere in Nigeria.”

A retired Professor of English Language at Nwafor Orizu Federal Collage of Education Nsugbe Anambra State, Prof Frank Okoh who also spoke, called on Nigerians to harness their differences and use them to strengthen the economy, polity, education sector, socio-political and cultural life.

They also said that Nigerians will never achieve meaningful development unless everybody shuns discrimination, saying that it is one vice that has retarded the growth and meaningful development in the country.

Prof Okoh, who incidentally, taught two members of Anambra State government cabinet in his 37 years of teaching at the Nwafor Orizu Federal Collage of Education Nsugbe, namely, the Commissioner for Basis Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha and the Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, enjoined Nigerians to join hands to fight discrimination, describing it as an ill wind that blows no good to anybody in the country.