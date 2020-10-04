Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State government and five companies have signed contracts for the provision of housing units at the newly created Green Valley Estate in Awka, the state capital, on public private partnership (PPP) basis.

The Chairman, Board of Anambra State Housing Development Corporation, Emeka Etiaba (SAN), while signing the contracts on behalf of the government, said the estate was part of Governor Willie Obiano’s vision to provide housing for Ndi Anambra and others.

His words: “We intend to build on over 158 hectares of land and God willing, it will be completed in a few years time.

“The government has provided land free of all encumbrances which came out after a long legal tussle and all of that. That’s why we are now transferring them to contractors that will come and build and they will do all these things with their funds while we supervise.

“We have proper infrastructure designs, proper estimates, everything is controlled and is done transparently. The next stage is to move to site and start work. At the moment, we have five contracts that we have awarded.”