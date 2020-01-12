Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State government has opened new motor parks to ease traffic congestion in Awka, the state capital as well as Igbariam Junction, connecting Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam Campus from Onitsha–Enugu Expressway.

The state Commissioner for Transport, Dr Christian Madubuko, shortly after commissioning the new parks said that the idea was to tackle gridlocks usually witnessed along the area.

He said government took the step to save its people the hard time they have had to grapple with on a daily basis in some parts of Awka, especially along the Eke Awka Market axis of Zik Avenue.

Madubuko said the new parks were established in partnership with private individuals, who showed willingness to assist the state government.

On his part, Dr Emmanuel Ekwunife said he decided to partner with government to assist in tackling traffic congestion being witnessed in some parts of the state especially in Igbariam axis.