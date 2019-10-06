Geofrey Anyanwu, Awka

Tertiary institutions in Anambra state have been charged to promote academic excellence and seek stronger international collaboration to enlarge the scope of their curricular.

The State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C-Don Adinuba, who gave the charge, described the recent global university ranking which put just two Nigerian universities among the over 1000 best universities in the world as very appalling.

Adinuba made the submission when he received the Proprietor and some members of staff of the Legacy University, Okija, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office. He, therefore, charged the management of the institution to make academic standard on its topmost priority, stressing the need to focus more on development researches and foreign partnerships to enlarge the scope of their curricular.

According to the Commissioner, Governor Willie Obiano’s administration is determined to create conducive atmosphere that welcomes investors to play effective role in the development of the state’s economy.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Gabriel Anene, in this remark, said the university, despite its young age, had been consistent in stepping up its performance in every area of learning and assured of continued commitment to taking the institution to a greater height