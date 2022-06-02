From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Anambra State Government has threatened to take over any piece of land, forest or houses occupied by gunmen in any part of the state.

It said that it would activate the relevant sections of the Land Use Act and the Criminal Code (Amendment No.3) Law 2013 to confiscate such property.

A statement by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Christian Aburime, noted that Governor Chukwuma Soludo would take every necessary step to ensure that security is restored to the state.

“Governor Soludo insists that no part of Anambra State (house, bush or forest) shall be used as camps for criminals.

“Anyone with a gun in a camp is considered a criminal in Anambra State, and the government and people will work with security agencies to flush them out.

“He maintains that the state government shall, pursuant to its powers under the Land Use Act, revoke and acquire any land found to be harbouring these criminals for public purpose.

“Henceforth, every community is required to provide information on any part of their land occupied by these criminals as camps. If the community fails to do so, the government will take over such land.

“He adds that any buildings found to be harbouring kidnappers and murderers in the State will, as provided by Criminal Code (Amendment No.3) Law 2013, be forfeited to the government.

“To that extent, all landlords have been directed to proceed on “Operation Know Your Tenant” by keeping appropriate records of their tenants and reporting anyone suspected of being involved in criminal activities.

“All hotels have been directed to obtain the means of identification of their guests, keep an inventory of all guests and immediately report any suspicious persons or group of persons checking into or converging on their facilities.

“Above all, various ranges of bounties have been placed on criminals in the state. These are some of the sincere measures to ensure that peace returns in the state. The steps are already yielding satisfactory results with more successes anticipated.

“The governor assures of uprooting any form of criminality in the states. He encourages all to go about their lawful duties, assured that their security is the number one priority of the government,” the statement read.

