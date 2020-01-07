The Anambra Government on Tuesday said it had completed plans to establish modern motor parks across the state to ensure aesthetics, orderliness, traffic decongestion and drive revenue generation.

Mr Christian Madubuko, the State Commissioner for Transportation, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka that the parks would aid the organised movement of people and goods within the state.

“Very soon, more parks will be inaugurated in the state for free movement within the state.

“The entire state will witness new look in terms of the aesthetic beauty the parks will bring in strategic locations across the state.

“This will also serve as a veritable source of revenue generation for the state government,’’ Madubuko said.

He urged commuters and motorists to support the state government by utilising the parks rather than boarding or picking and dropping passengers along the road, thereby constituting nuisance.

“All transporters and commuters should endeavour to use the parks, and they should know that it will not be in their interest if they are forced to use the parks.

“The state government has done its bit by funding and establishing these parks which will help curb touting and other vices,’’ the commissioner said. (NAN)