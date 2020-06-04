Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Anambra state government is carrying out control works in 100 out of 959 active erosion sites ravaging the state.

State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Obi Nwankwo who made this disclosure yesterday in Awka during a press briefing to mark this year’s World Environment Day said more environmental actions are ongoing in the state with enormous challenges.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Emmanuel Okafor, he said Governor Obiano is putting in a lot of efforts to return the state environment to a suitable standard for human habitation.

He said the state is flagging off this year’s World Environment Day with the theme “One House, one tree policy for the healthier living”.

“Every landlord in Anambra state is hereby directed to plant at least one tree of choice within his compound within the year. The trees should be cared for and maintained to fruition. The creation of catchment pits should be adopted by communities as a way of checking flooding. Communities should also endeavour to nip in the bud new erosion sites that are developing before they become big gullies” he said.