Wife of the Anambra State Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, has advised 70 graduating students from the state’s skills acquisition centres to use the skills acquired to create opportunities for self employment.

Soludo gave the advice at the Graduation Ceremony of 2021 batch of students of the skills acquisition centres of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, in Awka on Friday.

The graduating students were also empowered in collaboration with Ebuka Okafor Foundation as they were given tools such as sewing machines, hair drying machines, mechanised ovens, among other tools.

She explained that the present administration was investing in youths, and had kicked off series of empowerment schemes. “The training and empowerment programmes are to prepare you for tomorrow. You now have the necessary skills and platforms to be financially independent and become useful to your families and the state. “You have been trained to also become employers of labour rather than depending solely on government and private organisations for job opportunities. “I advise you all to be persistent, persevere, focused and committed to your crafts. Pursue your careers with truth and hard work, ” she said. Earlier in her address, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo, identified skills acquisition as one of the ways to resolve the challenges posed by poverty among women and youths. She urged the graduands to use their skills to make better living for themselves, their families and society, and add to the economic growth of the state. “I congratulate you all. Be better ambassadors of the centre as you go into the world of business with great hope and courage,” she said.

The News Agency og Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 70 graduating persons were trained in different skills, which are; Hairdressing and Cosmetology, Catering, Hat Making and Bead Stringing, Fashion Design and Dress Making.

The 2021 batch brings the total number of graduates produced since 2008 when the centres began, to 1,229. (NAN)