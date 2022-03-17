From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Nigerian Consultative Forum (NCF) has urged the new Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, to be sensitive to the yearnings of the people of the state.

The group said that the mandate given to the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the election was an overwhelming one that should not be tampered with.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The leader of NCF Dede Uzor said in a statement that due to the huge credibility of Soludo over and above other candidates he was voted overwhelmingly and to that extent he should justify the enormous confidence reposed on him by Anambra people.

NCF said as Prof Soludo takes over the mantle of leadership today his preoccupation should be how to deliver the state from hoodlums who have hijacked the state and its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The group said Soludo should immediately flush out all forms of revenue agents who have turned themselves into terror to the people of the state and those who come to Anambra State to do business.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

They said the revenue collection in the state should be streamlined and digitalised to reduce high incidents of hooliganism and touting, saying that it is the only way the revenue profile of the state can be significantly improved.

The group further said Soludo should work hard early in his administration to provide security in the state if he must make any progress in his administration.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

‘The major roads in the state have failed since his predecessor abandoned them in spite of the complaints by the citizens.

‘He should therefore on the assumption of office commence immediate rehabilitation of roads in the state, especially in Onitsha, Awka, Nnewi and other parts of the state which their roads have failed.

‘These are the three major areas the new Governor should focus on if he must earn the support of the people of the state,’ the group said.