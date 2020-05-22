Anambra-based Sociopolitical Group, Anambra Democratic Vanguard (ADV), has commended the State Government’s commitments against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state by enforcement of use of facemask by motorists.

Chief Zacheaus Onah, leader of the group, gave the commendation during its courtesy visit to Dr Christian Madubuko, Anambra Commissioner for Transport in Awka on Friday.

Onah said that the professionalism and ingenious manner employed by the commissioner to make the passengers and motorists comply with the directives was commendable.

“You applied the skill of persuasion and convinced the motorists on the dangers associated with non-use of facemasks either by passengers or the drivers; you were very tactful and we all keyed in.

“The compulsory use of the facemask measures helped to reduce the deadly and infectious community transmission of COVID-19 pandemic in the state,” Onah said

Onah said that the group’s visit was to commend the ministry’s effort in the fight against COVID-19 and making it not to spread to the villages.

He said that the group encouraged the commissioner not to relent in his effort to better the transport sector as well as to correct the differences recorded at initial time of the lockdown.

Onah said that the group was also very appreciative of the waiver on levies by all categories of buses and tricycle operators in the state, commending the commissioner for appealing to the governor on their behalf.

“The waiver of various levies for the motorist has greatly helped the drivers to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Onah appealed to the commissioner to look more closely at some illegal operators who still took money from articulated vehicles and lorries carrying goods at Owerri road and Bridgehead on a daily basis.

In his response, Madubuko assured the group that his ministry would not relent in its service to the people and urged them to be good ambassadors of the state.

He said that he was challenged to do his best to improve the transport industry in the state not minding distraction by some individuals.

Madubuko, however, advised drivers in the state to abide by the directives against COVID-19 pandemic by maintaining physical distancing and the continuous wearing of facemasks as measures to contain COVID-19 spread. (NAN)