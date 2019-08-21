Peter Anosike

Anambra State lawyers under the aegis of Anambra State Indigenes Lawyers Forum(ASILF) has given financial assistance to Anambra State students in Nigeria Law School, Lagos.

Speaking at the occasion, the president of the association, Joe Nwokedi, said since their exams are approaching, the money would help them meet some of their basic needs and therefore enable them concentrate on their exams

As lawyers who had passed through the road before, he said they know how it is for students to have multiple challenges during exams.

He advised them to work hard and shun anything that would stop them from graduating next year.

Nwokedi appealed to Anambra State government to endeavor to help students in Law School like other state government in the country.

He described students in law school as asset to the government who should not be neglected or abandoned.

In her own contribution, the vice president, Chioma Ferguson said Law School is the stepping stone of their legal career.

She appealed to them to make sure they put in their best to ensure that the huge resources their parents and wards spent on them from primary school to university did not go in vain.

She also appealed to the state government to alway include Law School students in the yearly budget.

The treasurer, Kingsley Chidi Okeke, said Law School exams were like other exams.

Responding on behalf of the students, Michael Oranyem, said they would never forget what Anambra State Indigenes Lawyers Forum did for them.

He prayed to God to continue to provide for the members of the organisation.