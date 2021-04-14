By Sunday Ani

A concerned group in Anambra, Global Initiative for Anambra Needs, has called on Governor Willie Obiano to be proactive in tackling the prevailing security challenges in the state rather than being reactive.

In a statement jointly signed by the Director General and Director of Publicity/Internal Affairs, Amah A. Amah and Onochie Francis, the group said the call became necessary following the worsening security situation in the state.

The group condemned the attack on the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor and governorship aspirant in the forthcoming election, Chukwuma Soludo, and his campaign team in Osuofia area of the state, as well as attacks on policemen in the state, saying the development was capable of rubbishing all the accolades the governor had received in the past for his efforts in security of the state.

Lamenting the disappearance of police checkpoints in the state following several attacks on policemen, the group said the development was not good considering the fact that the state would soon be going into a governorship election.

The group commended the governor for banning touting, use of tinted glasses and covered plate numbers in vehicles, as well as clamping down on cultists in the state, but stressed that what is needed is proactive measures to nip in the bud any security threat and not reactionary measures as the governor has just done.

“There is a need for the governor to initiate a proactive process and interventions that will stem the tide of insecurity, so that the forthcoming elections will not be marred by violence, electoral fraud and other malpractice,” the group said.

The group noted that having received the Security Icon in Governance award in West and Central Africa for his efforts in securing Anambra State at the 16th Africa Security Watch Awards in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and also an award as the Best Governor/Premier on Security Architecture in West and Central Africa in faraway Banjul, Gambia, the governor should not allow the current security challenges in the state to deflate his active and impressive security records.

“Therefore, there is a need for this administration to take far-reaching steps and actions that will be effective and proactive enough to prevent crime and criminality by being ahead of the criminals. The security architecture should be re-jigged. Anambra State Operation Kpochapu should be departmentalised for multi-dimensional security functions. They should be well-equipped with modern security and Information and Technology tools, and be empowered with necessary security and intelligence training to nip crime in the bud in the interest of Ndi Anambra,” the group said.