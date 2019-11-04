Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A socio-political group, Anambra Redemption Movement (ARM) has issued a warning to elected politicians at national and state Assemblies to be active in their duties or face a recall.

The group stated this during its sensitisation tour of Aguata, Orumba North, Orumba South, Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ekwusigo and Ihiala local government areas of the state.

Governor-General and Secretary-General of the ARM, Mr. Oraegbuna Amene and Mr. Thompson Chikezie, in separate statements, said they had to adopt the stance of blacklisting or recalling elected leaders so that those who are idle and nonchalant could sit up.

They said the masses have suffered in the hands of politicians such that ARM had to take it upon itself to work towards ameliorating their suffering.

The ARM said they would ensure diaspora, non-resident politicians and persons who are not abreast with happenings in the grassroots, but only visits for political appointments or elections, were not given the opportunity to be elected in the up-coming governorship election in the state.

The ARM said they were carrying out enlightenment campaigns and mobilizing voters against being induced with gratifications from politicians who would abandon them after their victories.