Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Twenty young entrepreneurs in Anambra State have received the sum of N2 million grant from the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GSS Group of Companies, Arc. Chukwudi Ezenwa, to support their various businesses.

Ezenwa also disbursed the sum of N700,000 to 35 entertainers in Awka, the state capital as support to cushion the harsh economic effects arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GSS boss, who made the presentation at the company’s office in Awka as part of activities to mark his birthday anniversary, said that the idea was to support young entrepreneurs with small funds to support their businesses.

Ezenwa disclosed that over 3,000 persons applied for the grant via his social media handles where it was announced saying that the applications were critically scrutinized by a team he set up to ensure transparency in the process.

“We have a whole lot of great business ideas from young people but unfortunately, there is no financial support. I’ve been through this hurdle and perfectly understand how funding can make or mar businesses that’s why I decided to support these young people. It gives me great joy watching young businesses thrive”, said Ezenwa.

While advising the young entrepreneurs not to lose focus on their various business targets irrespective of whatever challenges they might face, Ezenwa also called on the government and wealthy individuals to lend support to young entrepreneurs.

On the choice of entertainers for the cash palliative, the GSS Chairman noted that the entertainment sector suffered a great blow from the pandemic that has ravaged the world as social events were halted; hence, the need to support them. “We didn’t just support the entertainers, we had a roundtable to discuss the future of entertainment in Anambra.”, he stated.