Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, has congratulated Mr Valentine Ozigbo on his victory at the Anambra State governorship primary of the party.

Also, one of the aspirants, Senator Uche Ekwunife, also congratulated Ozigbo on his emergence as the candidate of PDP for the November 6 election.

Obi, in a statement issued by his media aide, Valentine Obienyem, commended the other contestants who took part in the race for their hard work and sacrifices.

He called on them not to see the conclusion of the gubernatorial primaries “as the end of the beginning, but rather the beginning of the end.”

“I thank the National Chairman who, together with his leadership, has remained neutral. I congratulate the PDP family in Anambra State who has given the state the most peaceful and organized process of choosing a candidate”, Obi said.

He called on the PDP in the state and beyond to pull together as a family towards what he described as “a journey of building a better Anambra State for the future of our children and the true “light of the nation.”

Ekwunife, while thanking God for the peaceful process of the poll, made it clear that in every democratic contest, there must be a winner.

“I commend our party leadership headed by the cerebral National Chairman of our great party, Prince Uche Secondus, and those who played a part in the electoral processes culminating in the primary election”, she said.

