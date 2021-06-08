From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Sixteen governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have held a meeting ahead of the June 26 primary on how the party can win the November 6 poll.

The meeting was held at the residence of a former national publicity secretary of the party, Olisa Metuh, in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Metuh, who briefed newsmen after the meeting on Sunday, said aspirants had deliberated and discussed the prayers of Anambra people to see PDP emerging victorious in the November 6 governorship election.

“All the aspirants have resolved to see PDP emerging victorious in the election and we also have an agreement that we will not allow intra-party crisis and money politics.

“We have resolved to reject money politics in this dispensation. None of the aspirants is allowed to spend more than N3,000 for consultation and in terms of logistics for primary, N30,000 is recommended. We had a prayer agreement to show how serious and committed we are,” Metuh said.

He said the need to de-emphasize money politics had become imperative as whoever that won the election would have the obligation to take care of Anambra people which might be difficult, if so much money was expended on party primary.

Metuh said the PDP national leadership and the leaders in the state were aware of the meeting with their full support to take over Anambra.

He said 13 of the 16 aspirants attended the meeting while the three who were not in attendance excused themselves for being unavoidably absent. But the absentees later arrived the meeting venue to give their consent to the outcome of the meeting.

Valentine Ozigbo and Chidi Onyemelukwe, who spoke with newsmen after the meeting applauded the initiative as a welcome development.