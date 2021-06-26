From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A total of 212 super delegates drawn from the 21 local government areas in Anambra State will elect the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the November 6 gubernatorial poll in the state today.

The super delegates consist of members of the PDP Board of Trustee from the state, former governors who are members of the party and former and serving members of the National Assembly elected on the platform of the party.

Others are former and serving PDP National Working Committee (NWC) members, former and serving members of the state House of Assembly amongst others.

A total of 16 aspirants are expected to slug it out today in the governorship primary, which is to be conducted by a five-man committee, headed by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State as chairman.

They include Obiora Okonkwo, Uche Ekwunife, Chris Azubogu, Winston Udeh, Tony Nwoye, Valentine Ozigbo, Godwin Maduka, Godwin Ezeemo, Emeka Etiaba, Chidi Onyemelukwe, Ekwochi Genevieve, Ifedi Okwena, Ugochukwu Uba and Walter Ubaka Okeke.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had nullified the ward congresses, where three ad-hoc delegates for the governorship primaries were elected.

The court also nullified the congresses that produced the leadership of PDP at the ward, local government and state levels in Anambra The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, said the party has resolved to allow the super delegates, who are referred to as automatic delegates elect its candidate for the Anambra governorship poll, in view of the court judgements.

The party also announced the dissolution of all its executives in Anambra and directed the Zonal Caretaker Committee for the South East to take charge of the affairs of the PDP in Anambra State, pending the election of new executives.

“In view of the two judgments of the court served on our party, the National Working Committee (NWC), on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended) hereby dissolves all the executives in our Anambra State chapter.

