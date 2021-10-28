From Obinna Odogwu, Awka and Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Echeng Echeng, on Thursday, disclosed that 34,000 personnel and other necessary assets needed for the November 6 governorship poll in the state have arrived.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, had said that he would be deploying that number of policemen to ensure adequate security of lives and property before, during and after the election.

Echeng, at a press briefing at the police command headquarters in Amawbia, said that all the necessary security gadgets from the IGP had arrived in the state. He said that in the coming days, their presence would be felt in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

“Assets and boots have been deployed to the state by the IGP. The IGP is very passionate and has a psychological attachment to this election; for everything this command has asked for he has given us an addition.

“We have support of the helicopters for aerial surveillance. We have gunboats to patrol the waterways. We have enough vehicles to operate during this election. And from tomorrow, you will be seeing us in the streets.

“We intend to dominate everywhere in this state and the dominance is to reassure the good people of Anambra that they’re secured. Everybody should come out and exercise their civic responsibility on the 6th of November.

“We are going to be very civil to them. But for the troublemakers, we are going to be firm and decisive on anybody who tries to prevent anybody from doing what is the right thing to do”, Echeng said.

