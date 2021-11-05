By Henry Uche

As the people of Anambra State prepares for the gubernatorial election holding tomorrow, the Advocate For Sustainable Justice- Global Rights has called for the Protect Citizens’ Rights to Vote, Security and Peace.

Global Rights raised this concerned as the potential for violence in the state (considering the increasing tensions that have characterized the South-East in recent times and Anambra state in particular) was becoming unbecoming.

In a statement delivered by its Executive Director, Abiodun Baiyewu, the group said Anambra elections has fulfilled a crucial role as a litmus test for the general elections in 2023, and subsequent gubernatorial elections in the South-East.

Quoting Pat Mitchell, who said, “If we don’t vote, we are ignoring history and giving away the future,” the group stressed that with the heightened tensions between security forces and the Indigenous People of Biafra in the past few months, it is essential that all parties work together in this important decision-making period to ensure that peace prevails and the people of Anambra are allowed to exercise their constitutional Rights to franchise in a peaceful manner and without fear of violence or disruption of the process.

“We call on government to remember its primary purpose and sovereign responsibility to guarantee the security and welfare of all citizens as enshrined in Section 14 (2) (b) of the 1999 Nigerian constitution. As the gubernatorial election commence, we implore the law enforcement personnel deployed to the state for the purpose of ensuring the safety and security of the voting process to uphold their duty towards the people of Anambra state,”

They reiterated that the deployment of security forces to the state must be for the protection of voters and the general populace; noting that government should not misuse the deployed forces to intimidate citizens, violate their rights or compromise the integrity of the electoral process.

“While we commend all candidates on the signing of the Peace Accords, we urge all candidates and parties to follow through on their commitment to peace as this crucial democratic process gets underway. We also commend IPOB for reversing the sit-at-home order in recognition of the importance of the electoral process and to allow for peace as the election commences,”

They added that this commitment to peace must be upheld by all parties, candidates, government, law enforcement, traditional leaders and other stakeholders in the state, saying, “We must remember that the franchise is a right guaranteed by the constitution and this Right cannot be denied by any person or institution, and that includes the government.

“Global Rights again calls on the government and law enforcement agencies to respect and honour the sanctity of the electoral process, and fulfill their constitutional mandate to protect the lives of citizens at this crucial time as they fulfill their civic duty. As the candidates vying for the governorship office have shown a commitment to peace, we urge the government to honor this commitment and ensure that there is no escalation of violence during this election. Our democracy will be better for it when citizens are allowed to conduct their franchise with openness and the guarantee of safety,” the group charged.

