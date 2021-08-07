From Fred Itua, Abuja

The candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the forthcoming November 6 Anambra State governorship election, Ben Etiaba, has unveiled his campaign agenda ahead of the polls.

Etiaba, who spoke on Saturday in Abuja, said that if elected as governor he will deliver integrated infrastructure in the state. Addressing reporters, the candidate said he would champion a people-oriented leadership in the state.

Etiaba, who recently resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said he would complete all abandoned infrastructure projects in the state.

To return the lost fortune of the state, he said he would use agriculture to curb unemployment and as well make it very attractive. Etiaba also said he would motivate medical personnel at home and ensure that medical practitioners in the diaspora return home to practice.

‘Women will have 50 per cent of appointees in my government if elected. Over the years I have mentored young Nigerians If I become the governor of Anambra state. I will partner with the youths and share government 50-50 with the youths,’ he said.

‘I will also give priority to education, sport, and other vocational training that will return the fortune of the state.’

On transportation, he said he will provide a monorail to make transportation more flexible. On aggrieved members of the party, he said he ‘will be a unifier, not a divider. I welcome challenges. I will ensure that internal democracy is deepened in our party in Anambra.’

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.