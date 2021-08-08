From Fred Itua, Abuja

The national leadership Action Alliance (AA), has denied the candidacy of Ben Etiaba as the candidate of the party for the upcoming November 6th 2021 Anambra state Governorship election.

It said the claim is misleading and should be disregarded by faithful across the 36 States of the Federation. Instead, it said the authentic candidate for the election is John Okechukwu.

National secretary of the party, Vernimbe James, in a statement, said: “The only legitimate and authentic Action Alliance governorship candidate for the upcoming Anambra state election remains Okechukwu.

“It’s also in the public domain that the said Etiaba has been a member of All progressive Congresses (APC) and resigned his APC membership on 4th August 2021, which the time for substitution of candidates by political parties has since elapsed on 30th July 2021 according to INEC time table and schedules of activities for Anambra state governorship elections.

“Its not possible for him to have replaced the candidate of Action Alliance while been a member of APC as at the time of substitution of candidates by political parties.

“We vehemently disclaim one Etiaba as the candidate of Action Alliance for the upcoming Anambra state Governorship elections because he is not a member of our party.”

