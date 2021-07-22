From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje on Thursday presented the party’s Certificate of Return to the gubernatorial candidate of the party for the November 6 governorship election in the state, Barrister Doreen Ifeoma Maduka-Arisa and her running mate, Mr Chidube Sunday NnaEmeka.

Omoaje who was flanked by other national executives of the party declared that the AA is the party to beat in the forthcoming governorship poll in the state.

At the event held at the party’s secretariat in Akwa, the Anambra State capital, Omoaje stressed the need for all members of the party to work together for the victory of the party in the polls.

He said the AA would provide solutions to all the problems facing the people of the state, adding that the people of Anambra State deserve a woman like Maduka-Arisa for better governance and quality administration.

The AA national chairman urged the people of the state to vote widely for the party in the forthcoming election, assuring that the party’s flag bearer will fufill all the manifesto of the party.

Speaking, the party’s flag bearer, Mrs Maduka-Arisa assured that she would serve the people of the state through an all inclusive government if given the opportunity to rule the state.

She expressed gratitude to the leadership of the AA for given her the opportunity to represent the party and promised not to compromise her stand and the party’s stand.

